This weekend marks the 40th anniversary of the Pan-Pacific Festival on Oahu

The Pan-Pacific Festival is a weekend-long celebration that starts on Friday, June 7th and ends on Sunday, June 9th.

The festival includes performing arts showcases at Ala Moana Center and Waikiki Beach Walk, a Hula Festival on Waikiki Beach and a special performance by Hālau Nā Mamo O Puʻuanahulu.

The three-day festival will end with a colorful parade of thousands of participants in lively costumes marching down Kalākaua Avenue.

All events are free and open to the public. For more information on this event, click here.