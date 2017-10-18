FBI executes search warrant of Kealohas' home as third police officer arrested this week

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Federal authorities are making their case even more clear.

The FBI arrested Honolulu Police Department Lt. Derek Wayne Hahn Wednesday morning.

He is the third officer arrested this week in a federal investigation tied to alleged corruption involving former chief of police Louis Kealoha and his wife, Katherine Kealoha, a deputy prosecutor.

On Wednesday evening, Louis Kealoha confirmed the FBI executed a search warrant of his residence:

"I understand that Derek Hahn was arrested today. Like Bobby Nguyen and Gordon Shiraishi, I know that he will be exonerated of all allegations of wrongdoing. He is a good man and a dedicated veteran police officer."I would also like to confirm that the FBI executed a search warrant of our residence. We cooperated fully with them and the warrant was executed without incident."

The Kealohas have not been charged with any crime.

Meanwhile, Hahn is listed as a co-conspirator in an alleged plot to frame Katherine Kealoha’s uncle, Gerard Puana. The FBI paints Hahn as the one who called the shots.

Hahn is accused of the following offenses:

a. To knowingly alter and falsify records, documents and tangible objects with the intent to impede, obstruct, and influence the investigation of a matter within the jurisdiction of a department and agency of the United States, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1519;

b. To corruptly obstruct, influence, and impede an official proceeding - that is, a federal criminal prosecution brought in the United States District Court for the District of Hawaii, and the federal grand jury - in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1512(c); and

c. To knowingly and willfully make a materially false, fictitious, and fraudulent statement in a matter within the jurisdiction of the executive branch of the Government of the United States - that is, a United States Postal Inspection Service investigation and prosecution of an individual for a mailbox theft - in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1001.

Click here to view the complaint against Hahn.

At his initial hearing in federal court, prosecutors said Hahn was a lieutenant and led the Criminal Intelligence Unit (CIU) in 2013. Then in 2014, he became the acting captain of the unit.

The complaint says that a high-ranking HPD officer stated: "Everyone in the CIU is handpicked by the Chief."

In court documents, Detective Niall Silva said that Hahn informed him of a mailbox theft that occurred at the Kealoha’s residence.

Hahn is labeled as co-conspirator 3 (CC3) in court documents.

KHON2 confirmed the following "co-conspirators" have been identified as:

CC1: Katherine Kealoha

CC2: Bobby Nguyen

CC3: Derek Hahn

CC4: Unknown

CC5: Daniel Sellers

CC6: Louis Kealoha

Silva claims Hahn instructed him not to put the original hard drive containing video surveillance of the mailbox theft into HPD evidence.

"According to Silva, the original hard drive (containing the entire video) was not submitted into evidence - despite HPD protocol to the contrary. This was because CC3 (a more senior HPD officer) instructed Silva not to put the original hard drive into HPD evidence; instead, Silva kept the hard drive in his desk. Silva inquired with CC3 on three separate occasions as to what he should do with the original hard drive. CC3 instructed SILVA to hang onto it. The excised videos were later produced to the FBI."

The document goes on to say the original hard drive was placed back into circulation in December 2013 on Silva's last day of work before he retired. On June 3, 2014, a subpoena was issued for the surveillance video, however the document states:

"Based on video footage obtained by the FBI, however, unknown members of CIU recorded over the hard drive that had been recovered from CCl and CC6's residence. Instead of images of the front of CCl and CC6's residence (where the mailbox was located), the recording captured the ceiling in the CIU office for six straight days; various CIU technicians were also briefly visible. Based on the date stamp from the CIU ceiling recording, it appears the recording was made within days after G.K.P.'s defense attorney secured the subpoena for the original hard drives from CCl and CC6's residence in preparation for G.K.P.'s trial."

Court documents also suggest the mailbox was prepared ahead of time to be "stolen" by a co-conspirator. An FBI special agent wrote:

"One, the 'thief' separated the metal box from its pole - using only his bare hands - in just a few seconds. Two, the designer of the mailbox has indicated that the bottom base of the mailbox is designed to break once the pole tilts to 15 degrees. Yet based on the surveillance video, it appears the mailbox tilted up to 20 degrees without breaking the base. That suggests the interior assembly of the mailbox was altered to allow for quick removal. Third, only one hour of surveillance video was preserved from CC1 and CC6's surveillance system; the rest was not only not preserved, as discussed below, it appears to have been intentionally recorded over by unknown officers inside the Criminal Intelligence Unit ('CIU') of the Honolulu Police Department ('HPD')."

Court documents allege the police department tried to frame Puana again, this time in a burglary.

Officials claim Hahn instructed police officer Bobby Nguyen to write another report, pinpointing Puana as the one behind the burglary at the Kealoha's home.

Hahn was released on signature bond of $50,000.

His attorney, Birney Bervar, strongly denies the accusations.

"The fact that my client was arrested instead of summoned today is an example of the intimidation and bullying by the government in this investigation, in their attempt for them to say what the government wants to say. My client will not be intimidated, and we will stick with the truth, and the truth is, there was no conspiracy to commit any criminal offense," Bervar said. "Mistakes and sloppy police work and inaccurate police reports are a daily occurrence in the state courts here in Hawaii. That doesn't mean there is a criminal conspiracy."

Prosecutors requested for a higher bond amount stating Hahn was more culpable than his co-conspirators because he led CIU, and directed Silva to alter and destroy evidence in the mailbox theft case.

He is restricted to travel within the state, and has surrendered his passport.

As additional conditions to his release, Hahn may not speak with anyone involved in the case, must have a mental health evaluation, and surrender any firearms by Oct. 20.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 31.

The Honolulu Police Department has placed Hahn on unpaid leave. Prior to the arrest, Hahn was on medical leave from the department.

The lieutenant was reassigned to the Communications Division. His police powers were restricted once the department learned he received a target letter in the investigation.

U.S. attorneys said Hahn was seeking mental health treatment.

Earlier, the FBI charged retired major Gordon Shiraishi for obstruction and Nguyen for conspiracy, which federal authorities say involved obstruction, conspiring, and lying.

Several defense attorneys with knowledge of the investigation tell us they expect more arrests to come.

The head of the SHOPO, the police officers' union, says no officer is above the law, and that community support and HPD morale remain high despite what he calls these isolated incidents.

Always Investigating's Gina Mangieri asked Tenari Maafala about the escalating conspiracy charges Wednesday: "If something like what is alleged to have happened here can happen in an elite unit like CIU, what needs to change at HPD to prevent that from happening from top to bottom?"

"I think again, it starts from top. Again, Kealoha being highest ranking officer in this investigation," Maafala replied. "They're subordinates to him, so it starts from top. Those who are subordinates, the policy is clear. If it's unjust order, we're told you still have to carry it out. But if it's unlawful, you're not obligated to carry out. So if it's orders rendered to our subordinates in this case that was unlawful, clearly they should have not partook. If they partook, then unfortunately, it is what it is."

Maafala adds that those charged still have many more steps to go through before final judgment.