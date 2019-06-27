Two adults and five children displaced after a house fire that could be seen for miles

Fire investigators say the blaze was accidentally set by arcing in an electrical outlet.

The home did not have working smoke alarms, but all of the occupants were able to escape without injury.

Damage was estimated at about $542,000 to the house and its contents.

The family is being assisted by the red cross.

——

Heavy smoke was seen for miles as the Honolulu Fire Department responded to a two-alarm house fire on Grote Road in Kaneohe on Wednesday, June 26.

According to fire officials, the call came in at 6:20 p.m.

When the first unit arrived, they found a single-story, single-family residence fully involved in fire.

Nine units responded and 24 personnel were on-scene.

Officials said that there were seven occupants. There was an adult male and an adult female with their five children.

Everyone got out safely.

The fire was later extinguished at 7:15 p.m. and the Red Cross arrived to assist the displaced.

An investigation is underway and the cause of the fire has yet to be determined.