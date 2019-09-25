The tally for those affected by a vaping-related illness is rising, CDC tells Congress that

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the number of vaping-related illnesses in the U.S. could soon climb much higher.

A CDC official told Congress she believes “hundreds more” cases have been reported to health authorities since last week.

So far, the tally is 530 confirmed and probable cases of the serious lung illness.

Nine deaths have been reported.

The comments came as Congress held its first hearings on the illnesses, and heard from parents frustrated by the sales of flavored products that they say lure in kids.

The CDC is warning people not to vape while the cause of the illnesses is investigated.

On Tuesday, September 24, Massachusetts became the first state to declare a health emergency and is implementing a four-month ban on sales.