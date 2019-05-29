The search for Kekai Mina continues eight days after he disappeared hiking on Maui

WAILUKU (KHON2) - It's been eight days, but Noah Kekai Mina's family says they are holding on to hope. Thirty-five-year-old Mina went hiking along the rugged Kapilau Ridge trail in Wailuku on Monday, May 20 and has been missing ever since.

His father, Vincent Mina, said it's been a roller coaster ride of emotions looking for him since he disappeared.



"The community brings us up and the reality of not finding him brings us down," Vincent Mina said.

"We're hoping for the best just like in Amanda's case. It's wonderful that she was found and that she's okay. We can fix things--broken bones and whatever--but replacing Kekai is just not an option."

Choppers have been searching every two hours since 5:30a.m. Tuesday morning. They even used infrared technology.

"We went over to Waikapu Valley and basically all he was receiving, all he was getting was infrared heat for goats and birds...if he was deceased the infrared would still be able to pick up heat coming off of the corpse," Mina explained.

Since the ridgetop is fairly exposed, Mina said he believes Kekai is likely down under the canopy, and the infrared can't penetrate the thick tree coverage.

Tuesday's search focused on Kapilau Ridge where Kekai's slippers were found along with a small disturbed area on the ridge. They also flew over the surrounding valleys and did reconnaissance for Wednesday.

"Tomorrow the plan to send in some ground teams to search with canine and drone operators," Kai Nishiki said. Nishiki is coordinating the search and rescue efforts.

"We will be relying on expertise of members who do a lot of work on the watershed, people who go up there and look for invasive (plants). So we're going to have a lot of them on our team tomorrow who have a lot of experience in the area," Nishiki said.

"We're looking at that mountain and we're finding a way to get up there and rescue him."

Once they have thoroughly searched the area they plan to expand the search zone.

"There's a possibility that he hiked further into the valley, but at this time we're just trying to eliminate that he is hurt and unable to move from this area before we search out," Nishiki explained.

At first light Wednesday, Nishiki said the person who initially found Kekai's slippers will be going back to that same area one last time following possibly foot trails before moving on.

Canine's are planning to explore the area off of Iao State Park Road later Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone interested in helping is welcome visit Bring Kekai Home.

"The community support has been overwhelming, just beautiful. My wife and I are so appreciative of our community. People are bringing over the meal train, they bring over meals and all the donations to the Go fund me account on Facebook have been very good. People have been very generous because helicopters like $1200 an hour," Mina said.

