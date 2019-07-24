‘The Rock’ visits Mauna Kea, meets with kiaʻi

Day 10 of the Construction Clash on Mauna Kea brought a very famous visitor.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson paid a visit to Mauna Kea. He met with protesters and said he’s hopeful progress will be made.

Johnson said, “At the end of the day as polarized as this seeming to be. And it is in many ways. There’s still solutions. There’s solutions in everything. You just have to have the right people coming to the table having the right conversations so I’m optimistic…It’s bigger than a telescope. It’s humanity. It’s a culture. It is people.”

As seen in the raw video above, he spoke with Kaho’okahi Kanuha and other kia’i.

Posted by KHON2 News on Wednesday, July 24, 2019