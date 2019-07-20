The Queen’s Medical Center celebrates 160th anniversary

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Queen’s Medical Center celebrated its 160th anniversary on Friday.

Queen’s held a Hawaiian ceremony in honor of its founders, Queen Emma and King Kamehameha IV.

The ceremony commemorated the vision of the royal couple, who established Queen’s hospital back in 1859 to provide health care services to Hawaii residents.

Mayor Kirk Caldwell was among those in attendance on Friday.

He said he felt emotional this morning thinking about Queen Emma’s leadership.

“If you come to my office there’s a statue of her head in my office with many lei near it,” said Caldwell. “It’s covered. So it’s protected, and I put it there because for me. She represents the very best in leadership in Hawaii. I think for someone who speaks with many voices much flows through her.”

The event also included hula, musical performances and a Hawaiian craft fair.