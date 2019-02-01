The Punahou Carnival kicks off its 87th year with this year theme 'The Greatest Show on Earth'

HONOLULU (KHON2 - If you're looking to have some fun this weekend, we may have just the thing.

The Punahou Carnival kicks off later Friday morning.

Celebrating its 87th year the theme this year is, "The Greatest Show on Earth."

There will be diffirent types of food, including their popular Portugues Bean Soup, Teri Burgers and Malasadas.

For the keiki, there will be the EK Fernandez rides.

The Carnival will run Friday and Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

