Local News

The Punahou Carnival kicks off its 87th year with this year theme 'The Greatest Show on Earth'

By:

Posted: Feb 01, 2019 07:41 AM HST

Updated: Feb 01, 2019 07:41 AM HST

HONOLULU (KHON2 - If you're looking to have some fun this weekend, we may have just the thing.

The Punahou Carnival kicks off later Friday morning.

Celebrating its 87th year the theme this year is, "The Greatest Show on Earth."

There will be diffirent types of food, including their popular Portugues Bean Soup, Teri Burgers and Malasadas.

For the keiki, there will be the EK Fernandez rides.

The Carnival will run Friday and Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Latest Local News