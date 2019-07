HONOLULU (KHON2) — In honor of the film’s 40th anniversary, movie lovers can join Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy and the whole gang in the movie that turned the Muppets into legends.

Fathom Events is bringing the Muppet Movie to theaters nationwide including three theaters in Hawaii.

Catch the Muppets at the Regal Maui Mall Megaplex, Regal Prince Kuhio and Regal Dole Cannery Thursday and next Tuesday.

Show times are at 12:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.