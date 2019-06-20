The largest rodeo in the state returns this week

The All American Rodeo, Hawai’i’s largest rodeo, returns to O’ahu this week in Waimānalo.

This year’s theme is “The Salute to the Farmer” and will feature over 120 top outer-island and O’ahu based contestants putting their skills, pride and horsemanship skills on the line against over one hundred head of cattle.

Monster X Trucks stays behind from their two day sold out shows at the Aloha Stadium and will offer ride-along for the keiki in the rodeo arena at the end of all 4 performances.

The Pāʻū Riders will make their inaugural breathtaking appearance on horseback as they showcase the beauty of the 5 major islands and share their storied history of the Paniolo.

Muton Buston returns as keiki compete riding sheep to see who can stay on the longest, and the pomp and circumstance of Grand Entrance Opening ceremonies honors Hawai’i’s Farming community.

For all the information and to purchase tickets, go to www.hawaiiallamericanrodeo.com.