The Honolulu Rate Commission wants to hear how much you think it should cost to ride the rail

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Rate Commission will be hosting a public meeting Tuesday at the Mission Memorial Meeting Room.

The meeting is set to begin at 2:30 p.m.

They’re requesting public input on the future rates and policies of the upcoming rail.

Some topics include:

Should bus and rail fares be the same with no charge for transfers?

Should there be flat rates or distance-based rates?

Should rates at the beginning of rail be free? If so, for how long?

The rate is being considered as interim rail operations and are scheduled to begin late 2020.

Public testimony can be given in person or written.

Another meeting will be held in September.