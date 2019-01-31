Local News

The FDA expands recall on infant ibuprofen including CVS Health and Equate brands

By:

Posted: Jan 31, 2019 07:01 AM HST

Updated: Jan 31, 2019 07:01 AM HST

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Tris Pharma has expanded its voluntary recall of infants ibuprofen oral suspension drops.

It's reported that they found the concentration of ibuprofen in some of the lots too high.

As much as 10 percent above the specified limit.

The brands that are affected by this recall include CVS Health and Equate. Both products are sold at Walmart.

To be safe and check if your baby's medicine is included in the recall, go to the recalls link, click here.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Latest Local News