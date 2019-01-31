The FDA expands recall on infant ibuprofen including CVS Health and Equate brands

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Tris Pharma has expanded its voluntary recall of infants ibuprofen oral suspension drops.

It's reported that they found the concentration of ibuprofen in some of the lots too high.

As much as 10 percent above the specified limit.

The brands that are affected by this recall include CVS Health and Equate. Both products are sold at Walmart.

To be safe and check if your baby's medicine is included in the recall, go to the recalls link, click here.