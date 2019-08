HONOLULU (KHON2) — The entire eastbound side of the H-1 Freeway will be closed overnight Wednesday in Kapolei.

This is all part of the ongoing interchange complex project in the area.

Lanes will close at 9:00 p.m. from the Campbell Industrial Park to Barbers Point Harbor offramp to the Wakea Street onramp.

The Freeway will reopen by 4:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

Traffic will be diverted to side streets