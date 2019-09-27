The crackdown on the vaping industry is getting serious, government action extends internationally

In this Aug. 28, 2019, file photo, a man exhales while smoking an e-cigarette in Portland, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Amid health reports, the crackdown on the vaping industry has extended into international waters, making the future of electronic cigarette companies clouded.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is calling it an outbreak.

They say there have been over 805 cases of lung injury reported from 46 states and 1 U.S. territory. 12 deaths have been confirmed in 10 states. All reported cases have a history of e-cigarette product use or vaping.

One of those states included the Aloha State.

The Hawaii Department of Health (HDOH) confirmed its first case of lung illness associated with vaping.

It happened to a Big Island resident under 18-years-old, according to the HDOH.

The CDC says that they have complete data on 373 cases. Within those cases:

Nearly three fourths (72%) of cases are male

Two thirds (67%) of cases are 18 to 34 years old

16% of cases are under 18 years

38% of cases are in people under 21 years

17% are 35 years or older

Amid public scrutiny of the vaping industry, electronic cigarette company Juul announced the step down of CEO Kevin Burns which came the day after health officials in the State of California issued a warning urging people to immediately stop vaping on Tuesday, Sept. 24.

Juul also announced that the company will be “suspending all broadcast, print and digital product advertising in the U.S.” effective immediately.

In other states, the Gov. of Massachusetts also declared it a public health emergency. This ordered a four-month ban on electronic cigarette product sales.

Walmart Inc. also decided to quit selling electronic cigarette products.

As for the Trump administration, they’re preparing to ban the sale of flavored e-cigarettes.

While I like the Vaping alternative to Cigarettes, we need to make sure this alternative is SAFE for ALL! Let’s get counterfeits off the market, and keep young children from Vaping! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 13, 2019

Internationally, Juul products disappeared from China’s online market places. India then upped the crackdown on vaping by banning electronic cigarettes entirely — sales, import and its production.

Harsh Vardhan, the Minister of Health and Family Welfare in India, posted about the ban on his official Twitter account saying that it will be a “quantum” jump towards healthy living in India.