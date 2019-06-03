The city’s bulky waste pick-up project starts Monday for residents from Foster Village to Hawaii Kai

Mayor Kirk Caldwell announced the debut of a curbside bulky item collection pilot project for metro Honolulu.

Single-family and multi-family residents from Foster Village to Hawai’i Kai, including Waikīkī, will transition from monthly scheduled bulky item collection to an appointment-based program starting Monday, June 3.

More than 70,000 single-family homes and multi-unit residential buildings were sent mailers informing them of the new procedures in late April.



Single-family homes may schedule up to five bulky items per appointment, while multi-unit residential buildings may schedule up to twenty bulky items per appointment.

For multi-unit residential buildings, it is important to note that the AOAO’s, property managers and/or the residential managers are required to consolidate bulky item collection appointments for their tenants and store these items onsite, in holding areas, between collection appointments.

The rest of O’ahu will remain on the current bulky item monthly collection schedules.

