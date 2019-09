Update: Power is now restored after a brief outage at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport Wednesday morning.

Airport operations are normal.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to The Department of Transportation, a temporary power outage is impacting Terminal 1 at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

Passengers are advised to check flight status with their airline prior to heading to the airport.

