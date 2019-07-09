Teen rescued at Spitting Caves Monday evening

Shortly after 6:30pm Tuesday evening lifeguards responded from the Hanauma Bay area to a teenager in serious trouble in the waters off Spitting Caves.

A lifeguard rescued the boy, 17, who was staying afloat with the assistance of a yellow tube. The lifeguard kept the boy calm and above water until the Honolulu Fire Department responded.

Both the teenager and lifeguard were transported to shore. The boy was uninjured.

Ocean Safety rescue water crafts (jet skis) and personnel are off-duty at 5:30pm.