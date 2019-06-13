Local News

Teen hospitalized after 100 boba balls were found undigested in her stomach

By:

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 05:55 PM HST

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 05:55 PM HST

HONOLULU (KHON2) - With bubble tea being a popular drink in Hawaii, it's important that you drink it in moderation. 

A 14-year-old girl in China was recently hospitalized after suffering from constipation for 5 days. 

According to local reporters, her doctor performed a CT scan over her abdomen and found about 100 undigested tapioca pearls. 

The girl was reluctant to answer questions about her boba-eating habits, but doctors say that the pearls can be difficult for the body to digest because they are made of starch.
 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Latest Local News