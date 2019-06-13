Teen hospitalized after 100 boba balls were found undigested in her stomach

HONOLULU (KHON2) - With bubble tea being a popular drink in Hawaii, it's important that you drink it in moderation.

A 14-year-old girl in China was recently hospitalized after suffering from constipation for 5 days.

According to local reporters, her doctor performed a CT scan over her abdomen and found about 100 undigested tapioca pearls.

The girl was reluctant to answer questions about her boba-eating habits, but doctors say that the pearls can be difficult for the body to digest because they are made of starch.

