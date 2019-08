Honolulu (KHON2) — A locally owned business located on the westside of Oahu will soon be adding a three-month pop-up shop in Ala Moana Center.

Tanioka’s Seafoods and Catering known for “quality foods with a friendly smile” will open the pop-up shop starting October 1.

If all goes well during their three-month run, an extension into next year is possible.

The pop-up shop will be located on the Ala Moana Mall level two, Ewa Wing, between Jamba Juice and Zara.