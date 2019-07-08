Tamura’s in Kalaeloa reopens after power outage

After losing power for more than a week, Tamura’s in Kalaeloa is back open for business.

The outage started following a thunderstorm nearly two weeks ago.

The navy, which distributes power to the area said the problem was with a circuit that runs below the Kalaeloa airport.

Tamura’s was able to get their power back on Wednesday, July 3, but had to wait to reopen until they knew their refrigeration equipment was properly working.

“Going forward, we are in talks with our landlord to see what can be done,” said Tamura Enterprises Inc. Operations Director Michael Mita. “Trying to make contingency plans, you know, for the future. If there should be another duration power outage such as this, you know what can be done.”

Mita says the monetary losses suffered due to the outage are in the six figures.