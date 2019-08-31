Swimmer dies in waters off Kamilo Point on the Big Island

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A swimmer is dead after getting into trouble in waters at Kamilo Point on the Big Island on Friday.

Rescue crews were called on Friday just before 10 p.m. For a swimmer in distress.

They found a dive light about 20 yards off shore that they thought was the swimmers. The Coast Guard confirmed that the light was separated from the swimmer.

The ended the search in the evening and started again at first light on Saturday.

The Coast Guard did and Hawaii Fire Department crews found a body early Saturday morning.

The body was taken to the police station where the Hawaii Police Department took over the investigation.

The swimmer’s identification has not been released.