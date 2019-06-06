Suspects beat victim with a machete handle

HONOLULU (KHON2) - CrimeStoppers and HPD are looking for suspects involved in an attack that happened inside a school bathroom.

They said it happened at Kawananakoa Middle School on May 2, around 11:40 p.m.

Police said that one of the suspects used the handle of a machete to beat a person inside one of the bathroom stalls.

The suspects wanted money and ended up taking the person's wallet and phone.

Was the bathroom left open overnight?

A Department of Education spokesperson couldn't answer and told us to check with the police.

KHON2 did --- police didn't know either.

The suspects are all believed to be in their 20's and around 5'9" to 5'10" inches tall, weighing 160 to 170 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Honolulu CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.