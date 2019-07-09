Suspect seen tipping over headstones at Hawaiian Mission Houses cemetery

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A witness observed and photographed a male suspect who tipped over one of the headstones at the Hawaiian Mission Houses Historic Cemetery on Monday, June 24.

The suspect fled in an unknown direction.

He is described as a local male in his 20s or 30s with a slim build. He was wearing a black baseball cap, black t-shirt, black shorts and a bright fluorescent orange backpack.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers Honolulu at 955-8300. You can also submit a tip on their website, www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or download the free P3 tip app.