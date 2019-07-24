Suspect in murder of Hawaiian Airlines ramp chief ruled unfit for trial

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man accused of murdering a Hawaiian Airlines ramp chief in his Pearl City home has been ruled unfit for trial.

In a hearing on July 24, 2019, the Court found that Thomas Arakaki is not fit to proceed.

Arakaki is under the custody of the Director of the Department of Health to be placed at the Hawaii State Hospital or an appropriate institution for detention, care, and treatment for so long as such unfitness shall endure.

Thomas Arakaki, 31, was charged with second-degree murder for the death of Stan Yamada, 53.

According to released court documents, Yamada’s girlfriend called police because she had not heard from him.

When officers went to his house, documents say they found Arakaki asleep on a bedroom floor with Yamada’s body next to him, covered in blankets.

“I was only defending myself,” Arakaki allegedly told police as officers detained him. “I had to kill him because he was going to grab a gun and shoot me. I punched him and finished him off with a bat.”

Documents show Arakaki had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and was on antipsychotic medication at the time of his arrest.