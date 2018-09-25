Suspect in deadly Mililani beating pleads not guilty to manslaughter

HONOLULU (KHON2) - The suspect charged with manslaughter in the 2017 death of a Mililani man pleaded not guilty Monday.

Shane Dilwith, 25, was extradited back to Hawaii from Arizona last week.

Investigators say he assaulted Thomas Morikawa, 51, at Jungle Juice Market in Mililani.

Morikawa was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he later died.

Dilwith went on the run and was arrested in Arizona about five months later.

He was extradited back to Hawaii last week and arrested by Honolulu police upon landing.

His trial is set for Nov. 29.