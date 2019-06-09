Suspect in custody in officer-involved shooting on the Big Island

HONOLULU (KHON2) - A 30-year-old fugitive was apprehended during an officer-involved shooting around 8:15 a.m. in Mountain View involving a Puna district patrol officer firing his weapon Saturday, June 8.

The suspect was identified as a Michael T. Soares of a Hilo address.

Around 7 a.m., an Ihope road homeowner discovered a maroon 1991 Ford Explorer parked near the house with the engine running and a male passed out in the driver seat.

Police and Fire Department personnel were summoned.

Upon arrival, officers noted the ignition had no key with wires pulled out behind the steering wheel.

They awoke the male party and ordered him to turn off the vehicle and step outside. However, he refused and instead floored the gas pedal lurching forward and slamming into the garage of the residence.

The suspect then shifted into reverse and backed up the driveway at a high rate of speed heading directly toward an ambulance, two firemen and the resident who were standing near the top of the driveway.

One of the two officers on scene fired one round through the windshield of the suspects’ vehicle as it was reversing causing the driver to duck down behind the dash, and the SUV became lodged between the ambulance, the side of the house and some brush, the suspect subsequently surrendered and was arrested.

The suspect was arrested for the offense of Reckless Endangering, Criminal Property Damage, Criminal Trespassing, and a “No Bail” probation revocation warrant.

He is currently being held at the Hilo Police Department Detention Center pending further investigation.

There were no injuries in the incident.

The officer who fired his weapon has 13-years of service with the Hawaii Police Department. As is standard practice in any police-involved shooting, the Police Department’s Area I Criminal Investigation Section is conducting a criminal investigation into the shooting and the Office of Professional Standards is conducting an administrative investigation.

Soares has not been charged yet.

Police ask anyone who witnessed the incident to contact Detective Bobbie-Jo Sagon at 961-2375.