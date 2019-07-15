Suspect in attempted murder case in Papakolea has been sentenced

Slade Tuilata-Nakila was sentenced to 4 years probation and time served.

He was a suspect in the attempted murder case at the Papakolea Community Park graduation party in 2018.

Five people, most of them teenagers, were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Two of the five victims were stabbed, the others were hit with baseball bats.

Police said two men, ages 22 and 23, assaulted five victims and were arrested.

EMS treated and transported a 43-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy to the hospital with possible stab wounds.

A 17-year-old boy, a 17-year-old girl, and a 18-year-old man suffered injuries from a baseball bat.

The graduation party was for the 17-year-old girl who was taken to the hospital.