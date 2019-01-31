Suspect accused of Monday night's deadly crash on Ala Moana Blvd. appears in court Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Alins Sumang in District Court [ + - ] Video

HONOLULU (KHON2) - The 27-year-old suspect accused of causing Monday night's deadly crash in Kakaako appeared in court today.

Alins Sumang has now been charged with three counts of manslaughter for the death of three pedestrians. A class A felony could face a maximum sentence of 20 years for each count.

His next court appearance is scheduled for February 4 at 1:30 p.m.

Court documents show Alins Sumang is a repeat offender, previously convicted of Terroristic Threatening in the First Degree, a class C felony.

The suspect was taken to the hospital after the crash, Tuesday night, and was released Wednesday night.

Sumang is currently in police custody with a bail set at one million dollars.

