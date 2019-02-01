Suspect accused of Monday night's deadly crash could ultimately face life in prison Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Alins Sumang in District Court [ + - ] Video Video Video

HONOLULU (KHON2) - The driver accused of killing three pedestrians on Ala Moana Boulevard could ultimately spend the rest of his life in prison.

That's according to some legal experts, who say prosecutors can apply enhanced sentencing for this case.

Prosecutors are already pursuing more serious charges of Manslaughter instead of Negligent Homicide. With multiple victims in the crash, experts say a jury can consider a tougher sentence.

Twenty-seven-year-old Alins Sumang kept his head down and was silent during the brief hearing held at District Court. He faces three counts of manslaughter for the deaths of William Travis Lau from Nuuanu, Casimir Pokorny who was visiting from Pennsylvania, and Reino Ikeda who was visiting from Japan.

Court records say when police arrived at the scene, an officer noticed a strong odor of alcohol from Sumang. He also slurred and mumbled when he spoke.



Records show a half empty bottle of vodka was found on the floor of Sumang's truck. And that Sumang also swore at EMS crews at the scene.



Legal experts say prosecutors can prove the stronger charge of manslaughter in this case because of the manner in which police say Sumang was driving.

"He crossed several lanes of traffic and then negotiated a turn at a high rate of speed, went over a median which is reckless, that's just not negligence," said defense attorney Victor Bakke.

Bakke is not involved in the case. He says the lesser charge of Negligent Homicide would be for someone who didn't know what they are doing is dangerous.

"Reckless on the other hand means that you knew what you were doing was dangerous and you ignored the risk and you took the chances anyway and it turned out that you lost," said Bakke.

The maximum prison sentence for Manslaughter is 20 years per count. Prosecutors filed in court that because Sumang is a multiple offender, and if he is sentenced to two or more of the Manslaughter charges which are felonies, Prosecutors can pursue enhanced sentencing.

"You get a jury that doesn't like this case and it's a very real possibility that he will get that extension from 20 to life," said Bakke.

Sumang remains in custody unable to post bail of $1 million. His next court date is scheduled for Monday.