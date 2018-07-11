Surveillance video reveals moments before deadly Chinatown crash

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Surveillance cameras at a nearby business captured a crash in Chinatown that killed a woman and injured several others Monday.

In the footage, the white SUV can be seen traveling down Beretania Street and through a red light on Maunakea Street. It narrowly misses a white van going down Maunakea Street before hitting three pedestrians.

The SUV then hit another SUV, pinning one of the pedestrians. The 69-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. The Honolulu medical examiner identified her as Liyi Ma.

Irene Ching, her 14-year-old son, and 8-year-old daughter were in that other SUV.

"I'm just so shocked. I'm more worried about my kids more than anything else," she told KHON2.

Ching says physically they're fine, except for some cuts and bruises, but emotionally, they're having a hard time.

Ching says her son is suffering the worst of it. "He just opened up the door and so he saw the smoke and he said, 'Mom, get out of the car. It's dangerous,'" she said. "He saw the body lying on top of the car so he kind of blocked my daughter, didn't want her to see, kind of protect her, lucky thing."

Her daughter, Niara, was cut from wearing her seatbelt, and is still shaken from seeing the woman pinned to their car.

"Everybody's like shouting and then they were like, 'Hey, don't look at this. Everybody get to the side. Don't look.' If you were that person, you wouldn't want them to look," Niara said.

Two other pedestrians were hospitalized. A 67-year-old woman was listed in critical condition and a 69-year-old man was listed in serious condition.

The driver, Tracy Keliihoomalu, 56, was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant, negligent homicide, and negligent injury. She was released pending further investigation.

Keliihoomalu told police that she had taken some anti-seizure medication.

Court records show that she was arrested in 2004 for drunk driving. She was also cited four times for speeding and once for not using a seatbelt.