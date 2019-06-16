Surfers pledge to 'Stop Trashing Waves' on International Surfing Day

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Over 100 people took time out from surfing to help clean up trash in Waikiki.

"There's a great swell today, and we're cleaning up the beach and creating a lot of awareness about the issues with rubbish on the beach, plastic in the ocean, and the microplastics which are a big issue," said Mitch McEwen, brand manager at Hawaiian Island Creations.

HIC Surf partnered with Billabong, the Surfrider Foundation and the World Surf League today whose mission is to be the first sport to ban single-use plastics by the end of 2019.

Surfers on Oahu say they avoid certain surf breaks due to trash.

"Around the Ala Wai, I just never surf there because I also sail and see all the trash in the harbor, it's just really, really bad," said surfer Morgan Bonnet.

After doing beach cleanups island-wide over the years, the Surfrider Foundation has noticed a trend that separates Waikiki from the rest of the island.

"A lot of our cleanups on the Windward side are a lot of marine debris from the ocean and from other countries but here [in Waikiki] it's all land-based," said Doorae Shin, Surfrider Foundation Oahu chapter coordinator.

"[In Waikiki] you're seeing straws, cigarette butts, food wrappers, bottle caps, all the things we use on a regular basis almost every day and that's why it's important for us to be here and raise awareness, so we can change our daily lives," she said.

Surfrider Foundation says between 5,000 and 10,000 pounds of trash has already been picked up on Oahu beaches so far this year.

Shin said they typically pick up anywhere between 300 and 700 pounds of trash from beaches in Waikiki or Kailua.

"But if we go up to Kahuku, which is the dirtiest beach on our island, its 7,000 pounds," she said.

The problem is global.

Rachel and Paul Bradley took time from their vacation on Saturday to help clean Hawaii's beaches.

"I've done beach cleans around the world and it's pretty similar the big problem is the plastic and the plastic packaging," Rachel Bradley said who is visiting from Australia.

Another big problem has been cigarette butts. Over 1,000 were collected in Waikiki on Saturday.

In all, over one hundred pounds of trash were picked up in Waikiki.

The Surfrider Foundation says they will share the information they gathered with lawmakers in hopes that items like plastic bags and Styrofoam can be banned here on Oahu like it is on other islands.

