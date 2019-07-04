Supreme Court grants order to restrain Katherine Kealoha from practicing law

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Just two days after the Office of Disciplinary Counsel filed a petition, the Hawaii Supreme Court has blocked Katherine Kealoha, a licensed attorney, from being able to practice law.

She had already been on voluntary inactive status with the Hawaii State Bar Association, but the restraining order granted today prohibits any reactivation of that license and could lead to disbarment.

The order blocks Kealoha’s license “pending final disposition of a disciplinary proceeding based on the findings of guilt.”

The Supreme Court cited the guilty verdict against Kealoha in the conspiracy and obstruction of justice trial, and “the indictment, which clearly establishes the crimes of which Respondent Kealoha was convicted involved dishonesty, and further notes that at least three of the counts of which Respondent Kealoha was convicted constitute felonies.”

Judiciary records show Katherine Kealoha was served with the petition via mail addressed to her at the Federal Detention Center.