Sunflower fields on the North Shore open to the public

The sunflower fields in the North Shore will be open to the public for its 20th Anniversary. The Corteva Agriscience Waialua Farm is hosting sunflower tours until July 20th.

No reservations are needed but there is a $5 parking fee that benefits Waialua High School and the Rotary Club of Wahiawa-Waialua.

Officials do advise to come prepared.

Alika Napier, Production Manager for Corteva Agriscience said, “We have multiple ages of people frolicking through the fields, so be careful, there’s a lot of bees, it can be hot, so if you’re allergic to bees, please pack your EpiPen. Bring a bottle of water because you want to stay hydrated so you can stay the maximum amount of time as you can in the sunflowers. ”

The sunflower farm is open weekdays from noon to 2 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.