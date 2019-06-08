Sunday Hours for Pali Highway access added beginning June 9

HONOLULU (KHOHN2) - The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) wishes to inform the traveling public of the addition of Sunday hours for Pali Highway access beginning Sunday, June 9, 2019.

Sunday access will run on the following schedule:

AM Honolulu-bound contraflow between 6-11:30 a.m.

between 6-11:30 a.m. PM access to Kailua/Kaneohe bound lanes between 12:30-6 p.m.

This schedule will be in effect on Sundays unless there is a need for construction closures. Should the Sunday Pali Highway access be changed, HDOT will send out additional notices via media distribution channels and our social media accounts.

Pali Highway will be opened in the Kailua bound direction only from 7 p.m. Saturday, June 15 through 7 a.m. Sunday, June 16 as tunnel maintenance work requires the full closure of the Kaneohe bound lanes of Likelike Highway between Valley View Drive and Kahekili Highway. Due to this closure, Honolulu bound access on June 16 will be between 8 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Lighting within the Pali Highway tunnels has been restored as of June 7, but motorists are advised to continue to drive with caution especially at the crossover points.

Motorists planning on using Pali Highway are reminded to give themselves enough time to clear congestion on the routes leading to the Pali Highway access points at Castle Junction (for the Honolulu bound AM access) and Waokanaka Street (for the Kailua bound PM access). Traffic control personnel begin shifting lanes 20-minutes prior to closure times and close promptly to allow contractors time to work on the emergency repairs to Pali Highway.

Real-time traffic conditions on Pali Highway, Likelike Highway, and the H-3 Freeway can be found on GoAkamai.org.