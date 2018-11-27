Study reveals the most dangerous place for a woman to be

HONOLULU (KHON2) - What's the most dangerous place for a woman to be? A new United Nations study says it's actually in their own homes.

The reason being that a majority of female victims that are murdered, are killed by their partners or family.

Statistics show around 87,000 women were killed around the world last year, and nearly 50,000 of those women (or 58%), were at the hands of family members. This amounts to some six women being killed every hour by people they know.

"While the vast majority of homicide victims are men, women continue to pay the highest price as a result of gender inequality, discrimination and negative stereotypes. They are also the most likely to be killed by intimate partners and family," said UNODC Executive Director Yury Fedotov.

As Fedotov states, men still make up the majority of intentional homicide victims, although studies find that they're more likely to be killed by a stranger.

Click here to view the full report.