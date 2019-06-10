Structure fire in the Hawaiian Paradise Park district

Early Monday morning, a residential structure was fully engulfed by fire at 15-1811 27th Avenue in the Hawaiian Paradise Park district.

Firefighters were at the scene at 5:07 a.m. and the fire was under control at 5:20 a.m.

Upon arrival HFD units extinguished the fire and did not notice anyone on the property.

There is a structure separated from the main structure that was saved. The reporting party stated that there was a possibility that squatters occupied the house. A financial institution owns the property. HFD crews remain on scene with HPD, awaiting the Fire Inspector.

There were no fatalities and no one was injured, as of the moment the occupant of the structure is unknown.