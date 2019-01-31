Strong winds damage Kahala home

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Strong winds damaged a house in Kahala, this evening. There were three people home at the time. An 89-year-old man was hit by debris and Emergency Medical Services transported him to the hospital in serious condition. The other occupants were unharmed.

The strong winds "blew the roof off this families home right in the middle of dinner," said Hawaii Red Cross volunteer Paul Klink. Neighbors are pitching in to assist, going to City Mill for plywood and bringing supplies that they had from hurricane preparation.

The Red Cross and neighbors are working to cover the house because it's completely exposed.

"In Hawaii we're all living aloha and helping one another," said Klink.