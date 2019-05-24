Strokes -- they can happen to anyone at any age

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Director John Singleton and Actor Luke Perry recently died after suffering major strokes.

It's brought on more awareness for people to know that a stroke can happen at any age.

Joining KHON2 on KHII is Doctor David Nguyen -- a neurologist and vascular stroke specialist at the Pali Momi Medical Center.

Nguyen explains more about what's a stroke, what people can do to minimize their risk for a stroke, the signs and symptoms, and why acting fast to get treatment is so important.