Strokes -- they can happen to anyone at any age

Posted: May 23, 2019 09:20 PM HST

Updated: May 23, 2019 09:20 PM HST

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Director John Singleton and Actor Luke Perry recently died after suffering major strokes. 

It's brought on more awareness for people to know that a stroke can happen at any age. 

Joining KHON2 on KHII is Doctor David Nguyen -- a neurologist and vascular stroke specialist at the Pali Momi Medical Center. 

Nguyen explains more about what's a stroke, what people can do to minimize their risk for a stroke, the signs and symptoms, and why acting fast to get treatment is so important. 

