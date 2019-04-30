Street closures to extend through the night as helicopter crash investigation continues

Oneawa Street is one of the main streets drivers take to travel through Kailua.

But even with this section of street closed, there was no major impact on traffic.

It seems drivers are sticking to the side streets, though rubberneckers have been causing some slowdowns.

“The roads been pretty busy also because they slow down and they look what happened, so it just gets backed up cause everyone’s trying to check it out,” said resident Nalani Caron.

“If you’re lost you can easily divert the traffic around here versus Manoa which is like a lot less areas areas where you can direct the traffic. It’s more like one central road. Whereas here there’s quite a few options you can go down,” said another resident in the area, Kyle Roach.

Many people say they’ll be taking these side streets for the morning commute tomorrow.

“With Oneawa being closed, it’s probably going to be really busy in that area. I would probably stay away from that street in general until a block within so your best bet would probably be Kalaheo,” said resident Logan Bridgewater.

The Department of Transportation says there are no changes planned for the hours Pali Highway will be open. But if backups occur, traffic lights in the area may change to help the flow of traffic.

