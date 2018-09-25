Stores looking to hire holiday employees as low unemployment continues

HONOLULU (KHON2) - It's known as the most wonderful, and busiest, time of the year. However, with low unemployment rates, stores are already preparing for the busy shopping season.

"Everyone's trying to get a jump start," says Tina Yamaki, president of Retail Merchants of Hawaii. "We're in the lowest unemployment season right now, it's been [low for] a long time historically, so everyone is trying to get that really elusive great worker to come work for them."

In Hawaii, the unemployment rate in August was 2.1 percent, and has been for three consecutive months. Nationally, the unemployment rate was also low at 3.9 percent.

Big stores like Target say they're looking for 20 percent more employees this holiday season compared to last year. They're offering potential employees $12 an hour and the chance to win a $500 gift card.

"This is really the time for the employee to look because everyone's looking, so they have a great choice to see where they are. If you have a favorite store, you might want to think of working there because employee discounts are great," Yamaki said.

Stores like Macy's, Starbucks and Sears will host national in-store job fairs in the coming weeks.

While some national stores are offering more incentives and higher pay this year. Local stores are making it easier for potential employees to apply.

"We're constantly hiring, always accepting applications, you can apply online, or DM [direct message] us on instagram as well," said Lani Yang, manager at Eden in Love.

Other reasons to get a seasonal job?

"If they're really good employees, they're going to look to keep them on board. It's the first foot in the door in retail," Yamaki said.

