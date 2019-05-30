Stop the Bleed classes teach proper bleeding techniques

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Michael Hayashi, MD FACS and Christina "TJ" Donayri, BSN, RN, CEN, TCRN from Queen's Medical Center joined us in studio to discuss the Stop the Bleed event.

Victims die quickly from uncontrolled bleeding. Queen's is offering Stop the Bleed classes which will prepare you in the event you witness a traumatic injury causing uncontrolled bleeding or an unspeakable event such as a mass casualty. This is a shared goal to provide a class teaching the public proper bleeding control techniques.

Using tourniquets and techniques such as applying pressure are not only used in mass casualty situations. They can be used in everyday life when accidents occur such as falling off a skateboard or surfing.

The program's goal is to work with the lawmakers to get the stop the bleed kits where every AED is located.

The program offers ongoing classes on the third Thursday of every month at The Queen's Medical Center Punchbowl Campus from 5-6pm.

The Trauma Service also provides group classes outside the hospital and they attend many outreach events within the community.

For more information, visit www.bleedingcontrol.org. For information on classes, contact TJ Donayri at (808) 691-7059 or cdonayri@queens.org.