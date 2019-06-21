Stay safe and learn more at the Disaster Preparedness Fair

The Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency is holding a Disaster Preparedness Fair in West Hawaii on Saturday, June 22, bringing together an array of emergency response agencies to heighten community readiness for disasters.

The event at the West Hawaii Civic Center will feature presentations on the 2018 Lower East Rift Zone eruption and the 2019 hurricane season. More than 30 emergency response agencies will be on-hand to answer your questions.

When: Saturday, June 22, 2019, 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Where: West Hawaii Civic Center, 75-5044 Ane Keohokalole Hwy, Kailua-Kona

This event includes kids’ activities and giveaways. Parking is free.

For more information, contact Civil Defense at 935-0031.