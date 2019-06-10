“Stay happy,” diagnosed with cancer, young girl donates toys to Honolulu hospital

A nine-year-old girl is helping to spread joy to those with cancer.

Laura Jones was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of cancer.

In her first month of treatment, Laura made a life goal to help other children with illnesses to feel joy while in the hospital.

She’s in Waikiki this week and has been collecting toys to deliver to the Kapiolani Children’s Hospital this Thursday.

She wants others like her to not give up.

“Have faith and try your best to stay happy,” said Laura. “The more you let yourself be dragged down, the worse everything’s going to be for you. It’s going to feel bad, but if you’re happy it’ll be less.”

Laura said she hopes to continue bringing toys to children at Kapiolani Children’s Hospital after she returns home on Friday, June 14.