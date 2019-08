HONOLULU (KHON2) — Friday is Statehood Day also know as Admissions Day.

Here’s a look at what’s open and closed.

All Satellite City Halls and Driver Licensing Centers will be closed.

Trash will be picked up and The Bus will operate on a state holiday schedule.

Parking will be restricted over the three-day weekend in Lanikai from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Statehood Day is not a federal holiday, so federal offices like the post office will still be open.