State to remove illegal structure on Mauna Kea protest base camp

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The State of Hawaii will be removing a structure that was unlawfully constructed on Department of Hawaiian Home Lands property.

Law enforcement has surrounded the structure as of Friday morning.

The structure was built close to Puu Huluhulu as part of the anti-TMT protests earlier this will.

It is unpermitted and presents potential health, safety and environmental concerns.

Hawaii Department of Transportation crews were tasked with removing the unpermitted structure at the request of DHHL with the support of Public Safety Department Sheriff’s Deputies and Hawaii County Police Officers.