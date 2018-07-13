State's largest emergency preparedness event returns to Pearlridge Center

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo provided by City and County of Honolulu Department of Emergency Management Center

HONOLULU (KHON2) - The state's largest emergency preparedness event, "Ready2React," returns to Pearlridge Center July 28th.

Dozens of city, state, federal and non-governmental agencies will be featured at the event.



The family-friendly event will feature the largest collection of emergency vehicles and equipment on public display all year on Oahu.

Equipment will include an antique fire truck, police mobile command vehicle, ladder truck, ambulance and mobile air-traffic control tower truck, in addition to vehicles and equipment from the Hawaii Army National Guard and the Naval Air Museum Barbers Point.



Ready2React, now in its sixth year, brings experts together to prepare residents for emergencies or disasters that may affect Oahu.

The event comes as the Central Pacific hurricane season runs annually from June 1 through Nov. 30.



Organizers hope the public will voice its opinions on the City's priorities by taking a disaster-preparedness survey on-site at Ready2React.

Survey results will help the City prioritize future preparedness projects, including budget allocations.

The event will be on Saturday, July 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. At Pearlridge Center Downtown on the second level and the parking lot outside T.J. Maxx.

It's free and open to the public.