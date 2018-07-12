State looks to fill adult correction officer vacancies

HONOLULU (KHON2) - The Department of Public Safety is looking to fill adult correction officer vacancies on Oahu, Kauai, Maui and Hawaii Island.

Applicants must be a high school graduate or have a GED. They must also have one year of responsible work experience which shows that the applicant possesses the ability to relate effectively with people in following the instructions of a supervisor and giving or exchanging information.

For a full list of requirements and information on how to apply to become an ACO, click on the following links:

Oahu (Closing 8/03/18)

Kauai (Closing 8/03/18)

Hawaii Island (Closing 8/03/18)

Maui (Continuous recruitment)