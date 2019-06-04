State lawsuit against opioid manufacturer, Perdue Pharma

The state of Hawaii is now taking legal action against opioid manufacturers and distributors.

This includes the maker of Oxycontin, Purdue Pharma.

The state claims that the defendants sought to profit by creating a market for opioids.

Thus, by overstating the benefits of opioid use for chronic pain while also failing to disclose the risks of dependence and abuse.

Under state law, the companies could be fined up to $10 thousand per violation.

The state is also seeking punitive damages.

Earlier this year, Purdue Pharma agreed to pay $270 million to the state of Oklahoma to settle a similar lawsuit.