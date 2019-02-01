State lawmaker pursues stricter helmet laws following Kauai Police Chief hit by car while bicycling

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Kauai Police Chief Darryl Perry is retiring effective July 31, 2018.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Kauai Police Chief Darryl Perry is retiring effective July 31, 2018.

A helmet saved his life.

That's what the family of retired Kauai Police Chief Darryl Perry says after he was hit by a car while bicycling on the Big Island.

The incident has sparked a state lawmaker's renewed interest in pursuing stricter helmet laws.

"Sometimes, sadly, it's these examples that force people to react. They see how this

affects people's lives. It's very sad. Government leaders want to do the right thing. But they need these examples in life to move forward," said state Representative Tom Brower (D, Waikiki, Ala Moana).

Over the years, Brower has introduced multiple proposals at the legislature - requiring motorcyclists and moped riders to wear helmets. Now, he wants to add bicyclists on the list.

"I'd like all bicyclists to wear helmets, but at the same time, there needs to be some give and take. If it

makes sense and save lives, bicycle riders should wear helmets," he said.

None have gained traction. He hopes this year is different.

"Legislators are slow to react. I hope this can be a lesson and there can be some traction on this issue," said Brower.