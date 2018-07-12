State employees bolster the Hawaii Foodbank with 379,503 meals

HONOLULU (KHON2) - State workers are giving back to the community to ensure no family goes hungry.

Lt. Gov. Doug Chin presented a check Wednesday to the Hawaii Foodbank that will provide 379,503 meals to help Hawaii families in need.

As the state coordinator, Chin kicked off the State Employees Annual Food Drive in February and encouraged vigorous participation among state departments and agencies. Employees went to work collecting and conducting creative food drives within their respective departments.

"The people of Hawaii are one ohana and the many state employees who participated in this year's food drive have shown the power of aloha," said Chin. "The State of Hawaii is the largest coalition collecting for the Hawaii Foodbank, and I'm proud to say our state employees continue to show the way."

This year, state employees brought in 57,225 pounds of food and $134,619 to support those struggling with hunger. That equates to 379,503 meals.

"The Hawaii Foodbank knows every bit helps," said Hawaii Foodbank President and CEO Ron Mizutani. "The generosity of state employees will go far and help feed the most-needy including working families."

The State Employees Food Drive launched in 1999 and was a huge success with donations in its first year equating to 265,820 meals.

The Hawaii Foodbank serves 287,000 people every year.

For more information about how to help feed Hawaii's hungry, go to http://www.hawaiifoodbank.org/.